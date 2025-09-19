CUCSU election: 4 panels including Chhatra Dal, Shibir in limelight

In the 59 years since its establishment, Chittagong University has held a CUCSU election only six times. The seventh election will be held on 12 October. Thursday was the last date for submitting nomination papers.

The election commission announced at 7:00 pm that a total of 931 students had filed nomination papers to contest the election with 429 for the central union and 356 for the hall unions.

According to Professor AKM Ariful Haque Siddique, member secretary of the election commission, scrutiny of nomination papers will take place on Sunday, followed by publication of the draft list of candidates on Monday. Candidates will have until Tuesday to withdraw, with the final list being published next Thursday.