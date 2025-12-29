BNP submits Khaleda Zia’s nomination, keeps alternative candidate in place

The nomination paper on behalf of party chairperson Khaleda Zia, the BNP-nominated candidate for the Feni-1 constituency in the 13th national parliamentary election, has been submitted.

Her nomination paper was submitted at the district returning officer's office today, Monday, at 1:15 pm.

Dhaka South City BNP convener and Khaleda Zia's election coordinator Munshi Rafiqul Alam, also known as Majnu, also submitted his nomination paper as a BNP candidate for the same constituency.

Khaleda Zia's nomination paper was submitted by her election coordinator Munshi Rafiqul Alam, party vice chairman Abdul Awal Mintoo, and Zainul Abedin, adviser to the BNP chairperson, also known as VP Zainul.

Central and district leaders, including central executive committee members Rehana Akhter Ranu, Abu Taleb, Shahana Akhter Shanu, and district BNP convener Sheikh Farid Bahar, were present at that time.