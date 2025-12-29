Feni-1
BNP submits Khaleda Zia’s nomination, keeps alternative candidate in place
The nomination paper on behalf of party chairperson Khaleda Zia, the BNP-nominated candidate for the Feni-1 constituency in the 13th national parliamentary election, has been submitted.
Her nomination paper was submitted at the district returning officer's office today, Monday, at 1:15 pm.
Dhaka South City BNP convener and Khaleda Zia's election coordinator Munshi Rafiqul Alam, also known as Majnu, also submitted his nomination paper as a BNP candidate for the same constituency.
Khaleda Zia's nomination paper was submitted by her election coordinator Munshi Rafiqul Alam, party vice chairman Abdul Awal Mintoo, and Zainul Abedin, adviser to the BNP chairperson, also known as VP Zainul.
Central and district leaders, including central executive committee members Rehana Akhter Ranu, Abu Taleb, Shahana Akhter Shanu, and district BNP convener Sheikh Farid Bahar, were present at that time.
Munshi Rafiqul Alam, also known as Majnu, the election coordinator for Khaleda Zia, said, "The party candidate for the BNP is chairperson Khaleda Zia. We are working on her behalf."
The party’s vice-chairman, Abdul Awal Mintoo, who came to submit Khaleda Zia’s nomination, said an alternative candidate has been arranged for this constituency. He said, “As the leader is unwell, an alternative candidate has been designated. If she is unable to contest at the last moment, the alternative will take over. However, even if Khaleda Zia is not on the ground, campaigning on her behalf is ongoing.”
Earlier, on the afternoon of 21 December, BNP leaders, led by central executive committee member Abu Taleb, collected the nomination form on behalf of Khaleda Zia for the Feni-1 constituency.
Feni district commissioner and district returning officer Monira Haque said that BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia and Munsi Rafiqul Alam, also known as Majnu, have submitted their nomination papers for the Feni-1 constituency.
Apart from BNP, 16 candidates collected nomination papers for this constituency, including nominees from Jamaat-e-Islami, Jatiya Party, Islami Andolan Bangladesh, Bangladesh Khelafat Andolan, Bangladesh Khelafat Majlish, Bangladesh Congress, Insaniyat Biplob Bangladesh, and the Ganamukti Jote.