Our reform agenda ambitious but necessary: Nahid Islam

National Citizen Party (NCP) convener Nahid Islam has said though their reform agenda was ambitious it was necessary for the country.

“Our reform agenda is ambitious but it is necessary. We are aware that this journey will not be easy. However, we also know that Bangladesh is ready for this,” he said while addressing an iftar party.

The NCP hosted the iftar party in honour of diplomats from various countries at Hotel Sheraton in the capital’s Banani on Monday.

Ambassadors and representatives from various embassies in Dhaka attended the gathering.

In his concluding remarks, Nahid Islam delivered a speech written in English. At the beginning of his speech, he strongly condemned the brutal attacks in Gaza, Palestine stating that every nation and every responsible political force should take a stand against such injustice.