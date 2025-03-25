Iftar with diplomats
Our reform agenda ambitious but necessary: Nahid Islam
National Citizen Party (NCP) convener Nahid Islam has said though their reform agenda was ambitious it was necessary for the country.
“Our reform agenda is ambitious but it is necessary. We are aware that this journey will not be easy. However, we also know that Bangladesh is ready for this,” he said while addressing an iftar party.
The NCP hosted the iftar party in honour of diplomats from various countries at Hotel Sheraton in the capital’s Banani on Monday.
Ambassadors and representatives from various embassies in Dhaka attended the gathering.
In his concluding remarks, Nahid Islam delivered a speech written in English. At the beginning of his speech, he strongly condemned the brutal attacks in Gaza, Palestine stating that every nation and every responsible political force should take a stand against such injustice.
Nahid Islam urged the international community to take effective measures for the sustainable, dignified and voluntary repatriation of the Rohingya people.
He stated that the plight of the Rohingya refugees remains one of the most significant humanitarian challenges. Bangladesh has demonstrated exceptional humanitarian generosity by sheltering nearly one million refugees.
He, however, emphasised that this responsibility does not rest solely on Bangladesh but is, at the same time, a global responsibility.
Highlighting the need for relationships among South Asian nations to be based on dignity, justice, mutual respect and the protection of national interests, Nahid Islam stressed that such relationships should ensure that no country feels subjugated by another and that the sovereignty of every nation is upheld.
Several distinguished diplomats, including the Chinese Ambassador to Dhaka, Yao Wen; the Palestinian Ambassador, Yusuf Ramadan; the Swedish Ambassador, Nicolas Weeks; the Spanish Ambassador, Gabriel Maria; Kosovan Ambassador, Lulzim Plana; the Deputy High Commissioner of the Pakistani Embassy, Muhammad Wasim; the head of the political section of the US Embassy, Matthew Bey and the first secretary (political) of the Indian high commission, Gokul VK, attended the NCP’s iftar programme.
In addition, representatives from the United Kingdom, Russia, Canada, Spain, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, the Netherlands, Denmark, Australia, Turkey, Japan, Argentina, Iran, South Korea, Singapore, Vietnam, Sri Lanka and Nepal among others were present.
A representative from the European Union also attended.
Among others, Major General (retd) Fazle Elahi Akbar and Mahadi Amin, adviser to the acting chairman of the BNP, were also present at the iftar event.
NCP’s three objectives
At the event, NCP convenor Nahid Islam stated that Bangladesh witnessed a historic moment in July last year. Students, Gen-Z (Generation Z), women, workers and people from all sectors of civil society rose to protect the nation.
According to him, it was one of the most powerful democratic movements of their time, driven by the people’s simple yet profound aspiration for a new political settlement.
Stating that the previous governments had deprived the people of justice through repression, enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, corruption and structural inequalities embedded in the constitution. These injustices have also been acknowledged at the international level.
Nahid Islam further said that the July movement was led by students and Gen-Z. Though unarmed, they remained resolute in their objectives. Thousands of people were either killed or left permanently disabled during Sheikh Hasina’s tenure.
Mentioning that those crimes have been meticulously documented and are internationally recognised, Nahid expressed that the central demand of the July revolution is to ensure justice for human rights violations.
Nahid Islam stated that the NCP was launched out of the necessity for a new political settlement.
He outlined three key objectives in their political roadmap. Those are justice, reform and the election of a constituent assembly. This assembly will function as the next parliament and is of utmost importance, as the current constitution is fundamentally flawed.
The NCP leader emphasised that only through the establishment of a new constitution can the foundation for a truly democratic state be laid.
Nahid stated that the NCP advocates for a ‘Second Republic’, a Bangladesh that reflects the diversity of its people. They envision an inclusive society, embracing multiple languages and cultures. Their goal is to establish a republic where democracy and the rule of law prevail, power is decentralised, accountability is ensured, inclusive politics is fostered and a centrist political philosophy is upheld.
Describing the reform agenda as ambitious yet essential, Nahid Islam stressed that they seek to dismantle the culture of impunity. Their aim is to restructure the political system to genuinely serve the people.
While acknowledging that this journey will not be easy, he affirmed that Bangladesh is ready. The people do not merely desire change, they want a dignified Bangladesh.
Nahid Islam also urged that the NCP should not be viewed merely as a new political party but rather as the beginning of a new political culture.
No place for fascist forces in political process
At the event, NCP member secretary Akhtar Hossain stated that the party believes in multi-party democracy and is committed to a society that upholds cultural diversity, inclusive responsibility and communal harmony.
He emphasised the necessity of ensuring justice for the crimes against humanity committed by fascist forces and asserted that such forces must not be allowed to participate in the political process under the guise of multi-party democracy.
Akhtar Hossain also reiterated that the upcoming election should be a constituent assembly election, paving the way for a new constitution and the establishment of a permanent democratic system in Bangladesh.
He urged for broad support in this transformative process.
The event was moderated by NCP joint member secretary Arif Sohel. NCP senior joint member secretary Tasnim Zara also gave her speech in the gathering.