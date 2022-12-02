BNP men gather early amid transport strike

BNP has been organising the rallies demanding polls time caretaker government and protesting against the price hike of daily essentials, fuel oil price, release of party chairperson Khaleda Zia and a few other party issues.
“As the transport movement was suspended on Thursday it took me 12 hours to reach Rajshahi city from my home in Sariakandi upazila by auto-rickshaw, and foot amid obstruction from police throughout the difficult journey,” Tabibur Rahman, a 60-year old BNP activist told the news agency.
Tabibur, who fell sick after reaching Rajshahi and was admitted to Rajshahi Medical College and Hospital said, “I’ve taken the trouble to come only to protest against all the irregularities of the government.”
Meanwhile, on Thursday night hundreds of BNP activists from different upazilas, districts of Rajshahi entered the city with processions. Most of them reached the rally venue by auto-rickshaws, trucks, pickup vans, and train and on foot.
As police obstructed them from entering the Madrasah ground they stayed at the Eidgah ground beside it at night under canopies.
“The police have been blocking the entrance to Rajshahi city since Wednesday night. The leaders and activists had to suffer a lot as they were forced to get down from the vehicles but they defied all odds,” said Mizanur Rahman Minu, BNP chairperson’s advisor while visiting the venue.
The leaders and activists will reach Rajshahi and enter the venue on time on Saturday, he said.
BNP on 27 September announced a series of public rallies in 10 divisions and major cities. The party began the rallies by holding the first one in Chattogram on 12 October.
Transport owners and workers called strikes ahead all the rallies in various cities, except in Chattogram and Cumilla.
BNP says it will conclude its divisional rallies through a mass gathering in Dhaka city on 10 December.