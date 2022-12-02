BNP men gather early amid transport strike

Activists of de facto opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) across Rajshahi division started gathering at Madrasah ground in the city from Wednesday to attend the party’s divisional rally defying a transport strike, reports news agency UNB.

The rally is slated for Saturday (3 December) but activists from the opposition party started arriving early as Rajshahi Divisional Road Transport Owners’ Association threatened to enforce an indefinite strike in all eight districts of Rajshahi division from 1 December.