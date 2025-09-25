Following in their father's footsteps to become MPs
Coming from a political family and then going on to become a political leader is nothing new in Bangladesh. This is particularly common in the major parties.
Two trends are particularly noticeable in this context. When a leader passes away, their children enter politics as their successors. Alternatively, the leaders' children enter politics during the lifetime of the leaders.
Ahead of the upcoming national parliamentary elections, seven children of six late BNP leaders have entered the fray seeking party nominations in five constituencies of Chattogram.
Prothom Alo spoke with six leaders of Chattogram BNP (City-District) and its affiliate Jubo Dal in this connection. Speaking on condition of anonymity, they said, “Is party nomination a matter of family property? Why must the children become leaders after the leader passes way? This cannot be considered a qualification. When a leader’s son suddenly becomes a leader, those who have sacrificed for the party are deprived. Anyone aspiring to be a leader should start politics from the grassroots and gradually rise."
Ahead of the 13th national parliamentary elections, There are speculations that Israfil Khasru, Mir Mohammad Helal Uddin, Sayeed Al Noman, Shakila Farzana, Hummam Quader Chowdhury, Zahirul Islam Chowdhury, and Miskatul Islam Chowdhury are to receive party nominations in five constituencies of Chattogram.
Israfil’s father is BNP standing committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury. Helal’s father is BNP Vice Chairman Mir Mohammad Nasir Uddin. Sayeed’s father was the late BNP Vice Chairman Abdullah Al Noman. Shakila’s father was Syed Wahidul Alam, late adviser to the BNP Chairperson. Hummam’s father was the late BNP standing committee member Salahuddin Quader Chowdhury. Zahirul and Miskatul’s father was the late president of Chattogram South District BNP, Jafrul Islam Chowdhury.
The permanent settlement system of landlords was abolished long ago. But in politics, it still exists. This cannot be considered a democratic practiceA leader of Chattogram City BNP
Expressing frustration over dynastic politics, a senior leader of Chattogram North District BNP spoke to Prothom Alo. Speaking on condition of anonymity, he said, “I have been persecuted and imprisoned for the past 18 years. When I couldn’t stay at home, many were not even willing to offer shelter. Even in such adverse circumstances, I remained on the streets and carried out various BNP programmes against the Awami League government. Now, if during national elections the label ‘leader’s son’ becomes decisive, then all that sacrifice holds no value.”
A leader of Chattogram City BNP, also speaking on condition of anonymity to Prothom Alo, said, “The permanent settlement system of landlords was abolished long ago. But in politics, it still exists. This cannot be considered a democratic practice. Speaking publicly about these issues can even put one in danger.”
Son in the field with father
Amir Khasru is an influential leader in Chattogram BNP politics. He was the president of Chattogram City BNP. His son, Israfil, has worked for a long time in the BNP research cell and is currently a member of the party’s subcommittee on international affairs.
Amir Khasru is busy with national politics, so Israfil primarily looks after the local party leaders and activists on his father’s behalf. He stays in Chattogram two to three days a week.
However, he is no longer just in his father’s shadow. Israfil may contest in a Chattogram constituency himself. He is now participating in various party meetings and gatherings.
BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia won the Chattogram-8 seat in the 1991 election. She later vacated the seat and Amir Khasru won the subsequent by-election. He also won this seat in the February 1996, June 1996, and 2001 elections.
Amir Khasru contested the 2008 election from Chattogram-10 but was defeated. The former commerce minister had received the party nomination for Chattogram-11 in the 2018 election.
Chattogram has a total of 16 parliamentary seats. Among them, Chattogram-11 (Port-Patenga) is extremely important in terms of business, trade and the country’s economic activities. Party leaders and activists speculate that if Amir Khasru contests from Chattogram-10, his son could seek the party nomination for Chattogram-11.
Israfil has been working with party leaders and activists in both parliamentary areas for three years. He told Prothom Alo that, as the son of a political family, he has been working for the people and will continue to do so.
Mir Helal considers that contesting a seat based simply on one’s father or family identity, can be a discredit. He told Prothom Alo that one must work at the grassroots and continue democratic practice to establish one's position.
Sons of two leaders in the same seat
Mir Nasir was the mayor of Chattogram City Corporation and also served as the president of the City BNP. As such, the former civil aviation and tourism minister holds influence in Chattogram politics.
Mir Helal has influence in city and district politics through his organisational skills and the support of followers of his father, BNP Vice Chairman Mir Nasir. He is currently the joint organising secretary of Chattogram Divisional BNP and a member of the central executive committee. In addition, he is associated with various BNP organisations, including the Jatiyatabadi Ainjibi Forum.
Helal’s followers hold top positions in the Chattogram City, South, and North BNP committees. Helal is seeking the nomination for Chattogram-5 (Hathazari) in the upcoming election. His father, Mir Nasir, had contested this seat in 2018. There is also discussion among party leaders and activists that he may seek the nomination for Chattogram-9 (Kotwali).
Mir Helal considers that contesting a seat based simply on one’s father or family identity, can be a discredit. He told Prothom Alo that one must work at the grassroots and continue democratic practice to establish one's position. He entered politics in 2004 under the guidance of BNP’s acting chairman Tarique Rahman and became a member of the party’s executive committee in 2016. Before that, he was joint secretary of the Supreme Court branch of the Jatiyatabadi Ainjibi Forum. He has reached his current position through activism and his own merit. However, he believes that family identity can help in securing votes.
In Chattogram-5, BNP Chairperson’s late adviser Syed Wahidul Alam was elected MP in the 1991, February and June 1996, and 2001 elections. He passed away in 2018. In the upcoming election, his daughter Shakila Farzana is seeking the nomination for this seat.
Shakila Farzana told Prothom Alo that politics should be practiced based on merit, not family identity. She has been working for the party for a long time, and has even faced imprisonment.
Sons of three late leaders enter the field
Abdullah Al Noman was BNP’s Vice Chairman. He passed away on 25 February. He was elected MP from Chattogram-9 in 1991, February and June 1996, and 2001. After the 1991 election, when BNP formed the government, he was appointed Minister of Fisheries and Livestock. Following the formation of the BNP-Jamaat coalition government in 2001, he held ministerial responsibilities in several ministries during different terms.
During the 11th parliamentary election, Noman was abroad. After returning, he became marginalized within the party, compounded by health issues. Noman had significant followers in Chattogram BNP, who are now aligned with his son, Sayeed Al Noman.
Sayeed became active in BNP politics after the fall of the Awami League government in last year’s mass uprising on 5 August. Prior to that, he was busy with his privately established East Delta University and was not active in party programs. He is currently the president of the central committee of the jute labour organisation, Jatiyatabadi Pat Sramik Dal. In the upcoming election, he is seeking BNP nomination for Chattogram-10 (Halishahar-Doublmuring) or Chattogram-6 (Rauzan).
During the Awami League government, dynastic politics was widespread. As a result of such dynastic politics, the leaders and activists rising from the grassroots are often hindered in their political careersMd Bakthear Uddin, Associate Professor, Department of Political Science, Chittagong University
In Chattogram-16 (Banshkhali), BNP nomination hopefuls are the two sons of the party’s late leader Jafrul Islam Chowdhury. They are Zahirul Islam Chowdhury and Miskatul Islam Chowdhury.
Jafrul Islam was a three-time MP from Banshkhali. He served as president of Chattogram South District BNP and as a state minister. He passed away in 2022.
His son, Miskatul, is the joint convener of Chattogram South District BNP. He told Prothom Alo that people are readily accepting him because of his father’s identity, though he has also been working for the party for a long time.
On 22 November 2015, BNP standing committee member Salahuddin Quader Chowdhury, a seven-time MP, was executed in a case related to crimes against humanity during the Liberation War. He was elected from Chattogram-2 (Fatikchhari), Chattogram-6 (Rauzan), and Chattogram-7 (Rangunia). His son, Hummam Quader Chowdhury, is a member of the party’s central executive committee and is seeking nomination for Chattogram-7 in the upcoming election. He is carrying out various programs in this constituency with party leaders and activists.
Md Bakthear Uddin, associate professor in the department of political science at Chittagong University, has conducted several studies on dynastic politics in Bangladesh. He told Prothom Alo that dynastic trends are visible in South Asian politics, where children succeed their fathers in politics. In many cases, these children do not have strong engagement with the public. During the Awami League government, dynastic politics was widespread. As a result of such dynastic politics, the leaders and activists rising from the grassroots are often hindered in their political careers.