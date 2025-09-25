Following in their father's footsteps to become MPs

Mir Nasir was the mayor of Chattogram City Corporation and also served as the president of the City BNP. As such, the former civil aviation and tourism minister holds influence in Chattogram politics.

Mir Helal has influence in city and district politics through his organisational skills and the support of followers of his father, BNP Vice Chairman Mir Nasir. He is currently the joint organising secretary of Chattogram Divisional BNP and a member of the central executive committee. In addition, he is associated with various BNP organisations, including the Jatiyatabadi Ainjibi Forum.

Helal’s followers hold top positions in the Chattogram City, South, and North BNP committees. Helal is seeking the nomination for Chattogram-5 (Hathazari) in the upcoming election. His father, Mir Nasir, had contested this seat in 2018. There is also discussion among party leaders and activists that he may seek the nomination for Chattogram-9 (Kotwali).

Mir Helal considers that contesting a seat based simply on one’s father or family identity, can be a discredit. He told Prothom Alo that one must work at the grassroots and continue democratic practice to establish one's position. He entered politics in 2004 under the guidance of BNP’s acting chairman Tarique Rahman and became a member of the party’s executive committee in 2016. Before that, he was joint secretary of the Supreme Court branch of the Jatiyatabadi Ainjibi Forum. He has reached his current position through activism and his own merit. However, he believes that family identity can help in securing votes.

In Chattogram-5, BNP Chairperson’s late adviser Syed Wahidul Alam was elected MP in the 1991, February and June 1996, and 2001 elections. He passed away in 2018. In the upcoming election, his daughter Shakila Farzana is seeking the nomination for this seat.

Shakila Farzana told Prothom Alo that politics should be practiced based on merit, not family identity. She has been working for the party for a long time, and has even faced imprisonment.