Govt won't intentionally engage in war with Myanmar: Obaidul Quader

Awami League general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader has said the BNP secretary general has delivered irresponsible statements over the issue of St Martin.

He said a strong surveillance is in place along the Bangladesh-Myanmar border.

Awami League did never play subservient roles and will never play in future, Obaidul Quader said adding there is no intention to engage in war with Myanmar.

Awami League secretary general said while exchanging views with newsmen at Awami League president's Dhanmondi office in the capital on Sunday afternoon.

The shots were fired from Myanmar targeting water vessels on the Teknaf-St Martin’s naval route. Tension has been created over this.