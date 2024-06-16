Govt won't intentionally engage in war with Myanmar: Obaidul Quader
Awami League general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader has said the BNP secretary general has delivered irresponsible statements over the issue of St Martin.
He said a strong surveillance is in place along the Bangladesh-Myanmar border.
Awami League did never play subservient roles and will never play in future, Obaidul Quader said adding there is no intention to engage in war with Myanmar.
Awami League secretary general said while exchanging views with newsmen at Awami League president's Dhanmondi office in the capital on Sunday afternoon.
The shots were fired from Myanmar targeting water vessels on the Teknaf-St Martin’s naval route. Tension has been created over this.
A confusing statement has been given over an issue for nothing. Mirza Fakhrul has given an irresponsible statement. He has said this out of diplomatic knowledge and strategy and it seems they don't have a minimum concept over the situation. Before Mirza Fakhrul, I said earlier the government is not inactive. The government has preparations to retaliate if the country is attacked.
BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul over the matter in a meeting on Saturday said, "Can't we even say anything to a country like Myanmar?" What a subservient, slavish mentality this is. People are being killed along the border, water is held back, but the government does not utter a word."
In reply to Mirza Fakhrul's statement, Obaidul Quader said, "A confusing statement has been given over an issue for nothing. Mirza Fakhrul has given an irresponsible statement. He has said this out of diplomatic knowledge and strategy and it seems they don't have a minimum concept over the situation. Before Mirza Fakhrul, I said earlier the government is not inactive. The government has preparations to retaliate if the country is attacked. War ships have been removed from there. Movement of water vessels has been normal. We will not engage in a war intentionally."
Can't we even say anything to a country like Myanmar?" What a subservient, slavish mentality this is. People are being killed along the border, water is held back, but the government does not utter a word.
Obaidul Quader also said, "I want to ask Mirza Fakhrul, will we instigate and engage in a war with Myanmar? The entire world has been a battle ground. The government wants to solve any problem through discussions. When Rohingyas were entering the country in groups, there were instigations from that side. We didn't fall into the trap of instigation. There is no intention to engage in a war. The government of Sheikh Hasina is interested in solving problems through discussion. Visionary leader Sheikh Hasina knows how to tackle the situation. Rumours are being spread that coral island St Martin is being occupied. BNP-Jamaat is spreading this rumour."