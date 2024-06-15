Can't we even say anything to Myanmar, asks Mirza Fakhrul

Mirza Fakhrul said he had listened to some quotations of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman aired before the news. He said that Bangabandhu had said that there was no place on this soil for those who plundered the country and send the wealth overseas He said, "Have those who are in power now ever heard these words?"

Mirza Fakhrul said, "In India many are carrying out a revolution through social media. We can do this too. I am not saying this has to be done from here. Those who are outside of the country can do it. In the country there is the digital security act or such laws like that, and there is the matter of enforced disappearance."

This senior BNP leader went on to say, "We have brought everyone in the political arena, left and right, to one place. If the journalists too come to one platform, then democracy can be restored in the country."