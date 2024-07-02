Khaleda Zia to return home after 10 days of treatment 

The chairperson of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Khaleda Zia, is all set to return to her residence in the capital’s Gulshan area this afternoon, following 10 days of treatment at the Evercare Hospitals in the city.

Her personal physician AZM Zahid Hossain confirmed the development to Prothom Alo, saying as her health is now almost stable, she is supposed to be shifted to her residence from the hospital after 5:00 pm today, Tuesday.

However, the physicians will continue her treatment at the residence as they usually do, he added.