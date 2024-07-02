Khaleda Zia to return home after 10 days of treatment
The chairperson of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Khaleda Zia, is all set to return to her residence in the capital’s Gulshan area this afternoon, following 10 days of treatment at the Evercare Hospitals in the city.
Her personal physician AZM Zahid Hossain confirmed the development to Prothom Alo, saying as her health is now almost stable, she is supposed to be shifted to her residence from the hospital after 5:00 pm today, Tuesday.
However, the physicians will continue her treatment at the residence as they usually do, he added.
Khaleda Zia has been suffering from heart ailments from beforehand, with three blockages. When her health condition deteriorated in the early hours of 22 June, she was rushed to Evercare Hospital.
A pacemaker was fitted in the former prime minister's heart at the hospital on 23 June. Apart from heart issues, the 79-year-old BNP leader is fighting arthritis, liver and lungs and also has diabetes.
Earlier, she was admitted to Evercare Hospital on 2 May. The physicians there treated at the CCU for two days.
She was previously admitted to Evercare Hospital on 9 August last year and remained under medical care for over five months before being discharged on 11 January.
Her family had requested the government to permit her treatment abroad, but it was denied. Later, three specialist physicians from the US were brought in to perform a surgery on her blood vessels on 27 October, last year.
BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia was convicted in the Zia Orphanage Trust and Zia Charitable Trust corruption cases and sent to prison on 8 February 2018.
She had spent over two years in jail. On 25 March 2020, under government executive order, her sentence was conditionally suspended and she was released. Since then every six months the suspension of her sentence is being extended by the government.