India continues to spread anti-Bangladesh propaganda: Fakhrul

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam warned people against continuous Indian propaganda against Bangladesh.

“India has been continuously spreading propaganda against Bangladesh. We have to be cautious about this, otherwise we will face grave danger as a nation,” Mirza Fakhrul Islam told journalists at his Thakurgaon residence.

He also said some people are specifically trying to destroy the achievements of the country in social media.

“We cannot afford any more calamities at this moment. We have danger looming as the lynchpin of fascism is staying in India,” Mirza Fakhrul Islam said.