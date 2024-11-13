India continues to spread anti-Bangladesh propaganda: Fakhrul
BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam warned people against continuous Indian propaganda against Bangladesh.
“India has been continuously spreading propaganda against Bangladesh. We have to be cautious about this, otherwise we will face grave danger as a nation,” Mirza Fakhrul Islam told journalists at his Thakurgaon residence.
He also said some people are specifically trying to destroy the achievements of the country in social media.
“We cannot afford any more calamities at this moment. We have danger looming as the lynchpin of fascism is staying in India,” Mirza Fakhrul Islam said.
The BNP secretary general said Awami League has successfully divided the nation.
“We want to reject this divide and want a united nation. There would be different opinions in a democratic society. But there should be unity in fundamental issues such as independence, sovereignty, democracy and the rights of people. We must not be intolerant as a nation. We should practice tolerance. Removing the mess of 17 years is not possible within 17 days or even 17 months. That’s why this government should be given time.
But the current government does not need to start all reforms. It can be done by the next elected parliament.”
Mirza Fakhrul also said BNP does not support Proportional Representation (PR) system as implementing this electoral system is not possible in the country.
Thakurgaon district BNP’s general secretary Mirza Faisal Amin, Thakurgaon-3 constituency’s former lawmaker Jahidur Rahman, pourashava BNP’s president Shariful Islam, district BNP’s joint secretary Poigam Ali, among others, were present during Mirza Fakhrul’s media briefing at his home town.