BNP takes out massive rally against Gaza massacre

BNP brought out a massive rally in the capital today, Thursday, expressing solidarity with the persecuted people of Gaza and Rafah in Palestine.

The programme also condemned the mass killings, atrocities, and persecution inflicted upon the Palestinians by Israeli occupation forces.

The activities of the rally formally began at 4:00 pm with a recitation from the verses of the Holy Quran.

Following brief addresses by senior leaders, BNP standing committee member Mirza Abbas inaugurated the rally around 5pm.