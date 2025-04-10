BNP takes out massive rally against Gaza massacre
BNP brought out a massive rally in the capital today, Thursday, expressing solidarity with the persecuted people of Gaza and Rafah in Palestine.
The programme also condemned the mass killings, atrocities, and persecution inflicted upon the Palestinians by Israeli occupation forces.
The activities of the rally formally began at 4:00 pm with a recitation from the verses of the Holy Quran.
Following brief addresses by senior leaders, BNP standing committee member Mirza Abbas inaugurated the rally around 5pm.
In his speech, Abbas said the gathering was unusual due to the large participation of ordinary people as their sentiments were hurt by the Israeli brutality.
He condemned the mass killings and repression of innocent Palestinians, including women and children, by Israeli forces amid the silence of global Muslim leaders.
The BNP leader said had Muslim countries remained united and raised their voices collectively against the ongoing barbarism and genocide, Israel would not have dared to continue its actions.
BNP standing committee members Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, Nazrul Islam Khan, and Salahuddin Ahmed also spoke at the event, strongly denouncing the mass killings and brutality inflicted on the people of Palestine by Israeli occupation forces.
Later, thousands of leaders and activists of the BNP and its associate bodies took out the rally.
Amid the scorching heat, party leaders and followers from different parts of the city had been arriving in Nayapaltan in processions since early afternoon noon.
Streets and alleys from Kakrail crossing to Fakirerpool and adjoining areas were packed with BNP supporters, causing traffic disruptions in the area.
Carrying national flags, as well as the flags of the BNP and Palestine, along with banners, festoons, and placards inscribed with slogans against Israeli mass killings and oppression, they also chanted anti-Israeli slogans.
From Nayapaltan, the rally proceeded through Kakrail, Shantinagar, Malibagh and Moghbazar, before concluding at Bangla Motor.
Earlier on Wednesday, the party announced plans to hold protest and solidarity rallies in the capital Dhaka and all major cities on Thursday.
Similar rallies were also held in major cities across the country on the day.