AL plans to ‘seize’ Dhaka 10 December

Dhaka city might be ‘besieged’ over BNP’s mass rally on 10 December. The government, transport sector, and ruling Awami League are devising their own plans separately to this end. AL would ensure its presence at the entry points and inside the city. Transport movement would be controlled and law enforcers would keep a wary eye.

BNP would hold its rally on 10 December. Sources said the ruling AL has already started its planning and preparation ahead of the rally. Dhaka district AL took a decision to hold a rally in Savar, one of the key points to enter the capital, on the same day. Dhaka city south and north unit AL has sought permission to hold separate rallies in the city on 10 December.

If they do not get permission, AL leaders and activists of city units would take positions in every thana and word. Leaders and activists of associate bodies would also take positions in different places. Also, transport movement might be halted in a planned way centring the rally as has been done in the BNP divisional mass rallies to prevent BNP men from joining the rally.

Sources from AL high-ups said the party or government is yet to determine the plan of action centring the BNP rally. Various instructions would come up till the last moment from the party and government high-ups.