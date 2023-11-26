Gano Forum, JSD, People's Party boycott election

Gano Forum (a section), Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD), and Bangladesh People’s Party have declared to boycott the upcoming parliamentary election.
They made the declaration through separate press releases on Saturday night, saying they will not join any election under the current election commission as well as the current government.
Gano Forum and People’s Party held a joint meeting at the former’s office on Saturday afternoon, with Gano Forum president Mostafa Mohshin Mintu in chair.
In a press release, the two parties alleged that the government overlooked the opinions of the public as well as the pro-democratic political organisations, while the election commission pushed the country towards chaos through its so-called election schedule.
The opposition activists, who have been protesting to restore democracy, have been subjected to fictitious cases, arbitrary arrests and imprisonment. A fair, credible and inclusive election seems unattainable under the current government, the release added.
Meanwhile, the JSD binned the media reports that speculated the party’s participation in the upcoming election.
In a press release, the party said some media outlets reported that JSD president ASM Abdur Rab is participating in the election, but it is completely false, fabricated and baseless.
ASM Abdur Rab said his party will not participate in any staged election under the current election commission.