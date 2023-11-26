Gano Forum, JSD, People's Party boycott election

Gano Forum (a section), Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD), and Bangladesh People’s Party have declared to boycott the upcoming parliamentary election.

They made the declaration through separate press releases on Saturday night, saying they will not join any election under the current election commission as well as the current government.

Gano Forum and People’s Party held a joint meeting at the former’s office on Saturday afternoon, with Gano Forum president Mostafa Mohshin Mintu in chair.