Kushtia’s Daulatpur: 6 votes cast in 6 hrs

Though the voting started at 8:00 am, the first vote at the booth was cast at 9:22 am, he added.

“Whenever any voter is entering the centre, we look through the window expecting that she would come to my booth. But no voter is entering my booth,” Sohel Ahmed told Prothom Alo.

The number of toal voters at the centre is 2,195, said presiding officer Sahazul Islam. “Seven people cast their votes at booth No. 1, 40 at booth No. 2, 26 at booth No. 3, 18 at booth No. 4, 38 at booth No. 5 and six at booth No. 6 until 2:00 pm. That means 135 voters cast their votes in the six hours,” he added.