'Jatiya Party candidates quitting by-elections for money'

Jatiya Party nominated candidates are quitting different by-elections reportedly in exchange of money, grassroots party activists have alleged.

The trend of Jatiya Party (JaPa) candidates to pull out of the election for “financial benefits” started during the general election in 2018.

Two more incidents took place last week. This results in uncontested wins for candidates from other parties in the respective constituencies.

JaPa leaders at the policymaking level consider that these incidents have an impact on the overall situation of the country. According to them, the normal political activities have been ruined.

Although BNP is a major political party in the country, JaPa is playing the role of main opposition in the parliament.