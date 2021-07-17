Jatiya Party making visible it’s ‘distance’ with the govt

While JaPa leaders may ostensibly criticise the government in certain cases, they remain in the government fold. According to the ‘Parliament Watch’ observations of Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB), officially there should have been an effective opposition in the 10th and 11th parliament, but in actuality the parliament had been one of compromise.

It was from October-November last year that the JaPa leaders began to speak about the government’s errors and failures. The criticism has grown stronger. Senior leaders of the party feel that the 2023 election will not be like the elections of 2014 or 2018. Many things can happen in the political arena centering the coming election. The top leaders are focusing their attention on the next election. All activities and plans of the party will be carried out with the coming elections in mind.

JaPa secretary general Ziauddin Ahmed, speaking to Prothom Alo, said, “We are mobilising public opinion. We are making it clear that we are not with the government. Given the situation in the country, we feel that if the opposition can build up its image, there will be a polarisation in politics. BNP will also not be in the position it is in today.”