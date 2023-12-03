BNP plans to bring all opposition to one platform

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has planned to bring all the opposition parties, which have been launching movements against the government, to one platform.

Sources concerned said this strategy has been planned targeting the voting day on 7 January of the 12th parliamentary elections.

At this stage of the simultaneous movement seeking the election under a neutral government, BNP policymakers think the pace of the movement will intensify if all the political parties that are boycotting the elections, come to one platform.