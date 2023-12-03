BNP plans to bring all opposition to one platform

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has planned to bring all the opposition parties, which have been launching movements against the government, to one platform.
Sources concerned said this strategy has been planned targeting the voting day on 7 January of the 12th parliamentary elections.
At this stage of the simultaneous movement seeking the election under a neutral government, BNP policymakers think the pace of the movement will intensify if all the political parties that are boycotting the elections, come to one platform.
Sources in BNP said party policymakers have reached a consensus to bring all the political parties to the one platform. However, no final decision has been taken in this regard. Moreover, formal discussions have not been held with the allies and the alliances that have been launching simultaneous movement. Discussions will be held soon.
Prominent among the political parties that have been launching movements against the government, are Jamaat-e-Islami and Islami Andolon.
However, these two parties are not in simultaneous movements led by the BNP. Jamaat has been following the BNP's simultaneous programmes seeking one-point demand, the resignation of the government. The party is taking to the streets announcing separate programmes of hartal-blockades.
On the other hand, Islami Andolon has been observing independent programmes seeking the parliamentary election under a national government. They are observing separate programmes boycotting the election.
Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB), Left Democratic Alliance led by BASAD, and some other parties and alliances have been launching movements demanding free, fair and neutral elections. They are not participating in the elections.
BNP tried in various ways to engage these parties and alliances in the simultaneous movement, but they didn't agree. At this stage of movement, it is not clear about which parties BNP has targeted to bring those in one platform.
Sources concerned said the main target of BNP is Jamaat-e-Islami and Islami Andolon. BNP wants these two parties to play a greater role in the movement. But no strategy i sin place for that. Plans have not been made as to whether the programmes will be simultaneous or united.
BNP policymakers are also thinking about how the left leaning parties involved in the simultaneous movement will take the matter if an initiative is taken to build an unity with Jamaat-e-Islami and Islami Andolon.
Preferring not to be named, a top leader of a partner of Ganatantra Mancha, speaking to Prothom Alo, said they are not agreeable to launch an united movement with Jamaat-e-Islami.
BNP sources said the elections are very near. The target of the leaders at the policymaking at the moment is to bring all registered and unregistered parties, which have boycotted the elections, in one platform to play an effective role in the movement. There is no scope for grouping and differences in opinion. They think only boycotting elections will not yield any result. The parties have to unitedly play tough role against the elections.
BNP leaders said the grassroots leaders are united. The government made a big effort to split the party but failed. Despite pressure and promises of benefits, the leaders didn't leave the party. This has become the biggest mental strength of BNP. So if all the parties continue their programmes unitedly, result will be inevitable.
Party insiders said BNP leaders at the policymaking level are thinking of new programmes. However, BNP is not dropping hartals and blockades from its movement. They will continue tough programmes till the 7 January parliamentary election. Amid hartals and blockade, a plan is being drawn up to organise demonstrations and rallies. Programmes will be given to mark 14 December Martyred Intellectuals Day and 16 December Victory Day. BNP wants to make the situation normal through this.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, BNP standing committee member Selima Rahman said, "Martyred Intellectuals Day and Victory Day are our national day. We have liberated the country and won the victory in 1971. But our leaders and activists cannot stay at home. They are hiding in forests and jungles. Our leaders are dying in jail. Of course, we will commemorate these two days. However, decisions will be taken in the context of the situation."
