Asif Mahmud threatens to sue ACC over ‘defamatory’ corruption allegations

National Citizen Party (NCP) spokesperson Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain has provided an explanation regarding the allegations raised by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) over irregularities and corruption in the Ministry of Youth and Sports during his tenure as an advisor to the former interim government.

Claiming that he was not personally involved in either of the two incidents related to the allegations, Asif Mahmud said he was being deliberately implicated.

Earlier on Wednesday, ACC Deputy Director Aktarul Islam said the commission had found ‘initial evidence’ of the allegations while announcing that an inquiry had been launched against Asif Mahmud and three others. He later withdrew the statement.