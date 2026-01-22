Bangladesh comes first, not Delhi, not Pindi: Tarique Rahman

Launching his election campaign with the slogan “Not Delhi, not Pindi, not any other country—Bangladesh comes first,” BNP Chairperson Tarique Rahman said the party believes the people of the country are the sole source of all political power and therefore is committed to improving their fortunes.

Tarique Rahman said, “Some people say, ‘You have seen this one, you have seen that one- now take a look at this one.’ Dear brothers and sisters, during the 1971 liberation war—through which this country, our beloved motherland, was liberated at the cost of millions of lives—we have seen the roles played by many.”

“The people of Bangladesh have already seen those, because of whose roles, millions of our brothers were martyred and hundreds of thousands of our mothers and sisters was violated, for what they are,” he added.

At his first election rally, held today, Thursday at the Government Alia Madrasa ground in Sylhet city, Tarique Rahman sought the support and prayers of the people while urging everyone to ensure victory for the sheaf of paddy symbol.