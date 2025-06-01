Charges submitted against Sheikh Hasina for crimes against humanity

In addition to this case, there are two other cases pending against Sheikh Hasina in the tribunal. In one of those cases, she has been accused of connection with enforced disappearances and killings that took place during the 15 and a half years of Awami League rule.

The other case concerns the killings during the Hefazat-e-Islam rally at Shapla Chattar in Motijheel, Dhaka.

In July and August last year, a series of complaints were submitted alleging that, in order to suppress the student-mass movement, the Awami League government, along with its cadres and subservient administrative officials, as well as certain sections of the law enforcement agencies, committed mass killings and crimes against humanity. These crimes are now being tried in the tribunal.