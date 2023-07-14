Election to be held as per the constitution: Anisul Huq

Law minister Anisul Huq has raised questions about the Bangladeshi citizenship of the people who don’t abide by the constitution.

He said, “The BNP (Bangladesh Nationalist Party) leaders can say many things. However, we always follow the constitution. Bangabandhu gave us this constitution. We will hold the general elections as per the constitution of the country. And those who do not follow the constitution should not claim themselves as Bangladeshi citizens.”