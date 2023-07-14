Election to be held as per the constitution: Anisul Huq

Law minister Anisul Huq has raised questions about the Bangladeshi citizenship of the people who don’t abide by the constitution.
He said, “The BNP (Bangladesh Nationalist Party) leaders can say many things. However, we always follow the constitution. Bangabandhu gave us this constitution. We will hold the general elections as per the constitution of the country. And those who do not follow the constitution should not claim themselves as Bangladeshi citizens.”
The law minister reached the Akhaura railway junction by train from Dhaka on Friday morning. There he addressed the local leaders and activists of Awami League. Later, he spoke to the newspersons there.
The law minister said, “Bangladesh Awami League came to power after being elected in the general election under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina. We always follow the constitution. Some three million people have sacrificed their lives for the independence of the country. After independence Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman presented the constitution to us. We will hold polls following this constitution.”
Anisul Huq further said, “Bangladesh is known as a developing country today. Prime minister Sheikh Hasina has given us a plan to build a ‘smart’ Bangladesh by 2041. We will be able to build a smart nation by 2041 under her leadership inshallah. You all will be fellow passengers on that journey.”
Akhaura municipality mayor and upazila Awami League general secretary Taqjil Khalifa and other leaders and activists of local Awami League were present there at the time. The law minister is expected to take part in different pre-scheduled programmes in Akhaura all day.