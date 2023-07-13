DSA to be amended: Anisul tells US delegation

Law minister Anisul Huq has told the visiting US delegation that the Digital Security Act (DSA) would be amended within September.
The law minister met with the US delegation led by Uzra Zeya, under secretary of state for civilian security, democracy, and human rights at the secretariat on Thursday. The law minister was speaking to the newspersons after the meeting.
He said the Digital Security Act was discussed in the meeting. “I have told the US delegation the same as I have already said about the DSA earlier.”
The law minister further said, “They said they wanted to see a free, fair and neutral election in the country. The law and judiciary secretary on Wednesday told the European Union delegation that we have a proper legal structure to hold a free and fair election. We too have mentioned those ancillary laws in the meeting with the US delegation.”
Anisul Huq said, “The incident of the killing of labour leader Shahidul also came up in the meeting. We have told them that the culture of lawlessness does not exist in the country anymore. Justice is served in every case.”
However, there was no discussion on the human rights situation, the law minister said. US assistant secretary bureau of South and Central Asian affairs and US ambassador in Dhaka Peter Haas were present in the meeting.