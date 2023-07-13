Uzra Zeya hears the plight of Rohingyas

The US Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights Uzra Zeya visited the Rohingya refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar for over four hours on Wednesday.

She visited Balukhali refugee camps and three nearby camps as well as inspected the refugee operation of various UN agencies from 10:45 am to 3:00 pm.

During her visit, Uzra Zeya talked to at least 25 Rohingya men and women. The Rohingyas described the massacre, rape and oppression launched by the Myanmar military in the Rakhine state as well as sought the US interference to increase pressure on Myanmar to expatiate a safe, sustainable and dignified repatriation.