AL should face trial under black laws it created: Jamaat amir

“We don’t seek anything unjust upon anyone. They have to face trial under the black laws they enacted for a long time. They would always say that the law is equal for all and the judiciary is independent. Awami League has the right to reap benefits from that equal law. Let them get what they deserve,” Shafiqur Rahman said.

He further said the Awami League had a history of banning their own party. When they established BAKSAL, they banned all political parties including their own party. This time people have banned Awami League with the help of Allah.

The Jamaat amir said it was expected that the Awami League would learn lessons from its fall and find a way out by offering an apology to the people of the country. But as black will take no other hue, Awami League won’t rectify.

Shafiqur Rahman alleged that Awami League is trying to regroup in garb of different groups.