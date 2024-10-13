AL should face trial under black laws it created: Jamaat amir
Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami amir (chief) Shafiqur Rahman has sought trial of Bangladesh Awami League under the black laws formulated by the party itself during its long stretch in power.
“They (Awami League) will have to be handed out what they deserve as quickly as possible by establishing justice,” the Jamaat chief said while addressing a members’ conference at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC) today, Sunday.
Dhaka city south unit of Jamaat organised the conference.
“We don’t seek anything unjust upon anyone. They have to face trial under the black laws they enacted for a long time. They would always say that the law is equal for all and the judiciary is independent. Awami League has the right to reap benefits from that equal law. Let them get what they deserve,” Shafiqur Rahman said.
He further said the Awami League had a history of banning their own party. When they established BAKSAL, they banned all political parties including their own party. This time people have banned Awami League with the help of Allah.
The Jamaat amir said it was expected that the Awami League would learn lessons from its fall and find a way out by offering an apology to the people of the country. But as black will take no other hue, Awami League won’t rectify.
Shafiqur Rahman alleged that Awami League is trying to regroup in garb of different groups.
He alleged that the whole tenure of Awami League was of extremism and terrorism.
“They terrorised the country, but we won’t. We have assured the nation that we won’t take any reprisal by taking law in our own hand…We would surely seek redress of oppression we faced through the existing laws,” he added.
He urged his party’s leaders and activists to show utmost restraint so that an united nation can be built up in the coming days.
Shafiqur Rahman also alleged that top leaders of Jamaat were ‘victims of judicial killings.’
Presided over Dhaka north city unit Jamaat’s amir Mohammad Selim Uddin, the conference was addressed among others by central and city unit leaders of the party.