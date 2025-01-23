Fakhrul's demand for neutral govt indicates another 1/11 like govt: Nahid
Interim government’s adviser Nahid Islam said the demand of a neutral government made by BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir is an indication of another 1/11 like government.
Although the BNP spoke about ‘Minus two’ days ago, it has now proposed another 1/11 government in the guise of a neutral government to pave the way for its going to power.
He said such a plan would go against democracy and national interest and students and mass people will not accept it in any way.
Nahid also said such a plan goes against BNP too.
Information and broadcasting and post, telecommunication and ICT adviser said this in a Facebook post today, Thursday.
His statement came on the heels of Mirza Fakhrul’s interview with BBC Bangla on Tuesday. The BNP leader told BBC Bangla, “The interim government will remain in power till conducting the election only if it discharges its duty impartially. If it fails to be neutral, we will need an impartial government.”
In reaction, Nahid Islam alleged that the process to leave out the students started from the very beginning.
“The plan to keep the leadership of students and uprising started from 5 August. When the student-masses were fighting in streets on 5 August with police still shooting, many of our conformist national leaders were busy at the cantonment planning of the new government keeping people out (Some present there also spoke in favour of students). We had been speaking since 3 August against any Army rule or imposition of state of emergency. We refused to go to the cantonment despite repeated requests. At the end, the decision to form the interim government headed by professor Yunus was taken following dialogue and bargaining at the Bangabhaban.”
Nahid said they wanted a national unity government but BNP did not comply with the plan.
"We wanted a national unity government with the combination of anti-fascist political parties and civil society. Students might not have needed to be part of the government if a national government was formed. BNP did not agree to the idea of a national government considering that it will last for a long time. But the need for a national government was the most in the country after the uprising. But the BNP is talking about forming a national government after the upcoming elections. The students are the only factor in this government and the existing reality, which completely separates the current government from the 1/11 government. Although the BNP talked about "minus two" a few days ago, it is now proposing another 1/11 government in the name of a neutral government to pave the way to power. Such a plan will go against democracy and national interests, and the students and the public will not accept it in any way. I think this is a conspiracy against the BNP as well.”
Nahid wrote that although the current government is not a national government, it has stakes of all groups that participated in the movement and they are getting benefits.
“Even Before the formation of the government, the Attorney General and the previous Inspector General of Police were appointed on 6 August, who are basically BNP’s men. There are BNP backed people at various levels of the government from top to bottom. When talking about the neutrality of the election, this reality must also be kept in mind. BNP stood against issues such as the change of the president, reforms, the new constitution and the July proclamation. None of these were demands of the students. But the students have repeatedly backed down from their position to maintain the stability of the country, for the sake of greater interests and national unity. But this does not mean that we will make any slightest concessions if there is any plan that is anti-democratic and against the aspiration of the uprising.”
“All major political parties in India could reach consensus about the Awami League. Despite so many killings and crimes, we failed to reach any consensus on Awami League. Alas, what state we are going to form with this “national unity”. Bangladesh can be weakened easily as it can be divided easily. Big personalities of this country are always ready to get sold cheaply. I don’t believe all people of BNP endorse this stance (of Mirza Fakhrul). The majority of BNP’s activists-supporters want implementation of the aspirations of uprising."
I will ask the BNP's patriotic and dedicated leadership not to go against the uprising and express solidarity with students and mass people,” he wrote.
In the interview with BBC Bangla, BNP secretary general also said, “The question of (government’s) neutrality can arise as the students are planning to form a political party. If representatives of these students are part of this government, neutrality cannot be maintained. If they think they can hold elections keeping their representatives in the government, political parties will not accept it."