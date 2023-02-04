BNP holds rallies in Dhaka, other cities today 

Ruling Awami League and de facto opposition BNP have once again come up with counter-programmes heating up the country’s political arena.

BNP is scheduled to hold rallies in Dhaka and nine other key cities across the country today, Saturday while Awami League expanded its counter-rallies from Dhaka to two other divisional cities – Khulna and Rangpur.

The BNP programme is part of the simultaneous movement undertaken by the anti-regime parties. BNP has reportedly taken extensive measures to hold large gatherings in its 10 divisional (organisational) cities. All the rallies will commence at 2:00pm.

Other like-minded parties will also hold similar programmes across the country, protesting the provocative counter-rally by the ruling party, demanding reduction in electricity, gas and other essentials’ prices, resignation of the government and meeting the previously announced 10-point demand.