Initiatives to bring BNP leaders in election individually, not the party

Governing Bangladesh Awami League has intensified its initiatives to encourage a certain section of the leaders of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) to break away from the party and contest in the upcoming 12th parliamentary elections individually. They have already targeted 60-70 leaders of the party and started communicating with them in different ways. The concerned sources of the ruling party said they hope some 40-50 leaders will respond to their persuasions.
But the Awami League is not taking any such attempt in the case of BNP.
Concerned sources of Awami League and the government informed Prothom Alo that basically their initiatives have been revolving around three types of leaders. Firstly, those who consider them as deprived or ignored and aggrieved with the top leadership; secondly, the senior leaders and former MPs who would not have physical fitness to contest in the elections later if BNP boycotts the 12th parliamentary elections; and some upcoming leaders in the district level who have interests to be an MP but have no opportunity if they stay with the BNP.
Alongside offering different types of temptations, those leaders of the BNP are being put under huge pressure by saying about filing cases, making arrests and trials.
Sources said the AL plans to help join the breakaway BNP leaders in the political parties that were given registrations recently. The parties are – Trinamool BNP, Bangladesh Nationalist Movement and Bangladesh Supreme Party. These parties have already been termed as ‘kings parties’.
The AL and government sources further said they planned to use the Bangladesh Nationalist Front (BNF) if necessary.
However, a source informed Prothom Alo that the leaders who have already responded to AL calls do not agree to join the signboard-based parties. Rather, they expressed interest in contesting as independent candidates while some have shown interest in joining the election by forming new political parties. But Awami League has so far shown less interest in leaders who are willing to form new political parties, thinking that they have been maintaining communications with AL due to pressure. The party is also considering such moves to float new parties as steps to kill time.
Besides, the sources said, the objective of the ongoing arrest spree across the country is to dissuade the grassroots leaders and activists of the BNP.
* More to follow ...