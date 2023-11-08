Initiatives to bring BNP leaders in election individually, not the party

Governing Bangladesh Awami League has intensified its initiatives to encourage a certain section of the leaders of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) to break away from the party and contest in the upcoming 12th parliamentary elections individually. They have already targeted 60-70 leaders of the party and started communicating with them in different ways. The concerned sources of the ruling party said they hope some 40-50 leaders will respond to their persuasions.

But the Awami League is not taking any such attempt in the case of BNP.

Concerned sources of Awami League and the government informed Prothom Alo that basically their initiatives have been revolving around three types of leaders. Firstly, those who consider them as deprived or ignored and aggrieved with the top leadership; secondly, the senior leaders and former MPs who would not have physical fitness to contest in the elections later if BNP boycotts the 12th parliamentary elections; and some upcoming leaders in the district level who have interests to be an MP but have no opportunity if they stay with the BNP.