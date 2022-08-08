Bangamata was resort to AL men's trust in party's hard times: Quader

Awami League general ecretary Obaidul Quader on Monday said Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib was the resort to the confidence of AL leaders and workers during the tough times of the party.

"Bangamata was not only the better half of Bangabandhu but also a fellow fighter throughout his entire life," he told a discussion.

Dhaka North City unit of the AL arranged the discussion at a community centre in the city's Mohammadpur, marking the 92nd birth anniversary of Bangamata.