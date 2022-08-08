Bangamata was resort to AL men's trust in party's hard times: Quader

Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib, wife of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said apart from maintaining family, Bangamata was the resort to the confidence of the party's leaders and workers during their hard times.
She remains alive in the lives of millions of people, he said, adding that Bangamata motivated and encouraged Bangabandhu from the behind in every movement and struggle that Bangabandhu faced in his life.
Mentioning that Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib was one of the best Bangalee women in the 20th century, the AL general secretary said in absence of Bangabandhu, Bangamata was also one of the architects of the country's independence movement.
About the politics of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), he said there is no future of BNP in the country, claiming a dark future is coming ahead for the party.
Quader said BNP acting vice-chairman Tarique Rahman is a convicted fugitive one, who fled away the country on undertakings that he would not do politics any more.
He said the BNP leader is a money launderer too.
About the recent fuel price hike, the road transport and bridges minister said the government was compelled to increase fuel price in the country due to its abnormal price hike in international market.
"There was a reality behind the fuel price hike. When the fuel price will come down again in the world market, we will adjust its price," he said.
Dhaka North City AL president Sheikh Bazlur Rahman presided over the meeting.