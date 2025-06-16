No discussion on indemnity in London meeting: Salahuddin Ahmed

He further said there was no discussion on anyone’s indemnity in the London meeting. The advisory council has been constituted as per article 106 of the constitution.

As the constitution is in force, this is a constitutional government, he pointed out.

Salahuddin Ahmed said the decision that has been made following the decision in London will soon be communicated to the election commission (EC) through appropriate channels so that the election commission could tell the public that they received a message from the government.

Addressing the interim government, Salahuddin Ahmed said, “You will need ratification from the next parliament. Please keep this in mind, we will consider how the ratification will be given legitimacy and in which places. So, please take pro-democracy and pro-people initiatives so that we can move to the democratic process very soon.”

The BNP standing committee member also remarked that no measure has been taken in the budget to bring down the inflation rate.