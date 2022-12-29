PM Hasina consulted over Mahiya Mahi’s nomination: Quader

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader has said he has talked to party chief and prime minister Sheikh Hasina over the nomination of silver screen actress Mahiya Mahi in the by-election of Chapainawabganj.

The actress has already started campaigning to contest in the election with the ticket of the ruling party.

When his attention was drawn to the issue at a press briefing at the secretariat on Thursday, Obaidul Quader said, “She wants to collect the (nomination) form to be a (ruling) party candidate in Chapainawabganj, where she belongs.”