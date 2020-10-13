JP chairman lauds govt for new rape law, fears it might be abused

Appreciating the government for introducing capital punishment for rape, Jatiya Party chairman GM Quader said special attention is needed to check the abuse of the new law, reports news agency UNB.
Jatiya Party is currently the opposition in parliament.
“The government should pay special attention so that the new rape law is not abused. All those who are involved in the investigation and judicial process should remain very careful about making sure no innocent person is harmed by the law,” he said.
GM Quader said this at a programme at his Banani office in the capital. Some leaders and activists of ruling Awami League from Lalmonirhat joined the Jatiya Party at the programme by presenting a bouquet to GM Quader.
He said rape victims’ access to justice must be made easier by removing legal complexities.
GM Quader further said perpetrators must be brought to justice within a specific time to get rid of a social disease like rape. “Effective steps by the state must be taken to ensure legal assistance for rape victims.”
The JP chief thanked president Abdul Hamid for promulgating an ordinance toughening the punishment in rape cases to the death from life-term imprisonment.
He also greeted the prime minister and other cabinet members for approving a draft of the Women and Children Repression Prevention (Amendment) Bill, 2020 to make the death penalty as the highest punishment for the heinous crime on Monday.
In a statement on 6 October, GM Quader demanded that the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act be amended for incorporating a provision of the death penalty for rapists.
He also demanded the government form a tribunal to complete the trial process of rape cases within three months and promptly execute the verdicts.