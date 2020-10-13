JP chairman lauds govt for new rape law, fears it might be abused

Appreciating the government for introducing capital punishment for rape, Jatiya Party chairman GM Quader said special attention is needed to check the abuse of the new law, reports news agency UNB.

Jatiya Party is currently the opposition in parliament.

“The government should pay special attention so that the new rape law is not abused. All those who are involved in the investigation and judicial process should remain very careful about making sure no innocent person is harmed by the law,” he said.