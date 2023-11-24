Raushan didn’t collect nomination form, dispute continues

Despite the announcement of Jatiya Party's (JaPa) participation in the upcoming elections, internal disputes persist within the party. Chief patron Raushan Ershad and her son Rahgir Al Mahi Ershad (Saad Ershad) have not yet collected nomination forms.

A source within JaPa suggests that Raushan Ershad may not personally come to the party office for the forms. Instead, a list, including her name and the names of her supporters, might be submitted to the party office on Friday for form collection.

In such a situation, JaPa has extended the time for the sale of nomination forms by one more day. However, as previously announced, Thursday was the fourth and last day for the sale of nomination forms.