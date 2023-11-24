Raushan didn’t collect nomination form, dispute continues

Despite the announcement of Jatiya Party's (JaPa) participation in the upcoming elections, internal disputes persist within the party. Chief patron Raushan Ershad and her son Rahgir Al Mahi Ershad (Saad Ershad) have not yet collected nomination forms.
A source within JaPa suggests that Raushan Ershad may not personally come to the party office for the forms. Instead, a list, including her name and the names of her supporters, might be submitted to the party office on Friday for form collection.
In such a situation, JaPa has extended the time for the sale of nomination forms by one more day. However, as previously announced, Thursday was the fourth and last day for the sale of nomination forms.
Party Secretary General Mujibul Haque stated to reporters yesterday that Raushan Ershad is currently unwell. He emphasised that if she expresses the desire to participate in the election, she will be fully supported. The same applies to her son, Saad Ershad.
Haque clarified that there is no conflict, and if both mother and son decide to join the electoral process, their candidacies will be backed wholeheartedly. Haque expressed, "She is a special person for us, and if there's any opportunity for her, we will utilize any means to support her."
Raushan Ershad currently holds the position of Leader of the Opposition in the National Parliament, while her son, Saad Ershad, serves as a Member of Parliament for Rangpur-3 Constituency. Nomination forms have also been acquired for party chairman GM Quader in this constituency, with party leaders indicating his interest in contesting in the Rangpur-3 seat.
Additionally, GM Quader has collected a nomination form for Dhaka-17 constituency. Presently, GM Quader is the sitting Member of Parliament for Lalmonirhat-3 (Sadar) Constituency.
According to party sources, leaders aligned with Raushan Ershad are displeased with the collection of the nomination form by GM Quader for the Rangpur-3 seat. They advocate for Saad Ershad's candidacy in this seat, leading to a growing rift between Raushan Ershad and GM Quader over the selection for this constituency.
Mashiur Rahman (Ranga), a prominent Raushan Ershad supporter, has not yet obtained the party nomination form. Ranga serves as the Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the National Parliament and is a former General Secretary of the party.
In response to queries about the nomination of expelled leaders, JaPa General Secretary Mujibul Haque mentioned, "Those who are expelled do not have the opportunity to submit the nomination form. If an expelled person appeals to the chairman, there can be an opportunity to give the form." However, Haque noted that some expelled leaders have been reaching out to him.
Party Chairman's Press Secretary Khandker Delwar Jalali reported the distribution of a total of 1,737 nomination forms over the last four days. He stated that 227 nomination forms were sold on the fourth day, and on the last day, Friday, interviews with aspirants will commence, starting with candidates from Rangpur and Rajshahi divisions.