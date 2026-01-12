EU wants to know if Jamaat has complaints and its stance on relations with neighbours

Jamaat-e-Islami chief Shafiqur Rahman has said that the seat-sharing agreement among 11 parties, including Jamaat-e-Islami, could be announced tomorrow, Tuesday.

He added that the negotiation could be finalised by tomorrow, or otherwise the day after. All parties will appear together before the media, he also said.

Shafiqur Rahman met with a three-member delegation led by Ivars Ijabs, chief observer of the European Union (EU) election observation mission and member of the European Parliament Monday afternoon.

He made these remarks while speaking to newspersons after the meeting at the Jamaat chief’s office in Basundhara, Dhaka.

The Jamaat-e-Islami chief said that during the meeting, the EU delegation asked Jamaat whether all parties have equal opportunities and whether there are any specific challenges or complaints.

He added that Jamaat acknowledged having complaints but informed the delegation that they will not disclose them immediately. Jamaat intends to first inform the election commission and the interim government about the complaints and challenges, and only if these are not resolved will disclose the complaints publicly.