Diplomacy
EU wants to know if Jamaat has complaints and its stance on relations with neighbours
Jamaat-e-Islami chief Shafiqur Rahman has said that the seat-sharing agreement among 11 parties, including Jamaat-e-Islami, could be announced tomorrow, Tuesday.
He added that the negotiation could be finalised by tomorrow, or otherwise the day after. All parties will appear together before the media, he also said.
Shafiqur Rahman met with a three-member delegation led by Ivars Ijabs, chief observer of the European Union (EU) election observation mission and member of the European Parliament Monday afternoon.
He made these remarks while speaking to newspersons after the meeting at the Jamaat chief’s office in Basundhara, Dhaka.
The Jamaat-e-Islami chief said that during the meeting, the EU delegation asked Jamaat whether all parties have equal opportunities and whether there are any specific challenges or complaints.
He added that Jamaat acknowledged having complaints but informed the delegation that they will not disclose them immediately. Jamaat intends to first inform the election commission and the interim government about the complaints and challenges, and only if these are not resolved will disclose the complaints publicly.
Shafiqur Rahman further said the EU delegation asked how relations with neighbouring and other countries would be if Jamaat-e-Islami forms the government.
He said they informed the delegation that Jamaat will maintain friendly relations with all civilised, peaceful, and democratic countries. They also stated that relations with neighbours will follow the principle of neighbourliness, and Jamaat hopes neighbouring countries will act accordingly.
However, such relations must be based on mutual respect and equality, Shafiqur Rahman stressed.
Jamaat aims to advance Bangladesh by maintaining friendship and coordination with the whole world without tilting towards any specific country, he stated.
Jamaat ameer said the party is taking women’s safety seriously and believes the women of the country will choose Jamaat this time.
He said signs of this are already visible. However, women participating in Jamaat’s election campaigns are being obstructed. He said there have even been incidents of hijabs being forcibly removed. Announcements have been made to drive them away or stop them.
He added that it is the role of political parties to show respect to people of all classes, professions, ages, and genders, and no one has the right to insult anyone for purely political reasons.
Shafiqur Rahman expressed that they expect the people of Bangladesh to make the right decision in the upcoming election. He said Jamaat will try to carry the burden of the trust placed upon it properly. If the people prefer someone else, Jamaat will remain grateful to the citizens.
He added that if others join the opposition, Jamaat expects the same principle from them. He said this is essential for stability. Once the election is over, no party or political group will be able to interfere in the process of stability.
He added that the judiciary will enjoy independence, but there will also be accountability and responsibility, which will be ensured to maintain balance.
Jamaat’s ameer Shafiqur Rahman said that the people of the country are fed up with the politics they have observed over the last 54 years and no longer wants to see that type of politics; they want change.
He added that for this change, the National Consensus Commission has held meetings month after month. Most political parties participating in the parliamentary elections have attended those meetings.
The recommendations emerging from these meetings must be considered and adopted. Parties must commit to implementing them if they come to power. Jamaat is ready to provide all kinds of support if reforms are implemented, justice is ensured, and an anti-corruption stance is maintained, he added.
The Jamaat ameer appealed to the nation, asking citizens to cooperate to ensure the upcoming election is conducted smoothly.
Stating that Jamaat supports the reforms and therefore backs a ‘yes’ vote in the referendum, he added that Jamaat believes the public also want reforms, and regardless of political stance, everyone should vote ‘yes’ in the referendum for the country’s interest.
‘Nation will pay a price if this election slips away’
A newsperson asked Jamaat ameer whether the party might boycott the election at the last moment if a proper electoral environment is not created.
In response, Shafiqur Rahman said Jamaat has taken part in every acceptable election in the country but boycotted the 2018 election, known as the midnight election. Jamaat believes such an environment will not be created this time and it should not be allowed to happen. "A free and acceptable election must be ensured at any cost and if this election also slips away it is unknown how heavy a price the nation will have to pay."
Another journalist asked whether a fair election is possible with the current administration, as many within it are reportedly known to have worked as allies of the Awami League. In response, Shafiqur Rahman said they believe those officials will change, otherwise they will be forced to change.
In response to a question about an apparent tendency of the media to lean towards one side and what he would say on the matter as the leader of what is considered the country’s second most popular party, Jamaat ameer Shafiqur Rahman said they do not consider themselves second nor do they consider themselves first. Rather, they want to leave the matter to the people as the people will decide who is first and who is second.
He said some media outlets including sections of the mainstream media appear to be leaning in favour of a particular party and while such bias may not cause major consequences in Bangladesh at present they do not expect this from the media.
He said the media must remember that it is not a party platform and should function with that understanding and this is their expectation from all media outlets.
Jamaat ameer Shafiqur Rahman also alleged that some media outlets behaved with bias during the Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU) election.
He said Jamaat considers the people to be sufficiently aware and alert and it cannot be assumed that the public will accept everything said.
Shafiqur Rahman emphasised it is the media that must preserve dignity. Jamaat wants justice from the media and expects it to call spade a spade. He added that the media may offer criticism, but it should be based on truth.
Asked whether the EU will send any delegation for this election, Jamaat ameer Shafiqur Rahman said they will send 200 representatives this time. He said they will collect information from all districts and city corporation areas.
Earlier, at the EU delegation meeting, present with the Jamaat ameer were the party’s head of publicity and media Ehsanul Mahbub Zubayer, educationist Zubayer Ahmed, and the ameer’s foreign affairs adviser Mahmudul Hasan, among others.