'Jubo League’s full committee to be announced Saturday'

About the sub-committees, he said names for most of the committees have been submitted and “we would announce the committees in the next week”.

Quader, also road transport and bridges minister, said initiatives have been taken to hold councils of the remaining units of the party at district and upazila levels while committees will be announced of those units where councils have been held.

Full-fledged committees of Dhaka city south and north units of AL will also be announced soon, he added.