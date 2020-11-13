'Jubo League’s full committee to be announced Saturday'

The full-fledged committee of Awami Jubo League will be announced in the afternoon tomorrow (Saturday) while central sub-committees of the ruling Awami League will be announced in the next week, reports BSS.
“We have announced the full-fledged committees of our associate bodies. Jubo League’s complete committee will be announced tomorrow,” Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader told a press conference on Friday at the party president’s Dhanmondi political office here.
About the sub-committees, he said names for most of the committees have been submitted and “we would announce the committees in the next week”.
Quader, also road transport and bridges minister, said initiatives have been taken to hold councils of the remaining units of the party at district and upazila levels while committees will be announced of those units where councils have been held.
Full-fledged committees of Dhaka city south and north units of AL will also be announced soon, he added.