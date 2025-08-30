Gono Odhikar Parishad to stage nationwide protests

Protest processions will be brought out simultaneously in all 64 districts at 12:00 pm while a rally will be held in front of the party office in Dhaka at 3:00 pm to demand justice for the attack, said Rashed Khan.

A clash broke out between activists of Jatiya Party and Gono Odhikar Parishad in front of their party office on Friday night.

As tensions escalated, police and army personnel charged batons to bring the situation under control, leaving Nurul Haque injured.