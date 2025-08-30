Gono Odhikar Parishad to stage nationwide protests
Gono Odhikar Parishad will hold demonstrations across the country on Saturday protesting the attack on its president and former DUCSU vice-president Nurul Haque.
General secretary of Gono Odhikar Parishad Rashed Khan came up with the announcement at a press briefing in front of Dhaka Medical College and Hospital on Friday night.
Protest processions will be brought out simultaneously in all 64 districts at 12:00 pm while a rally will be held in front of the party office in Dhaka at 3:00 pm to demand justice for the attack, said Rashed Khan.
A clash broke out between activists of Jatiya Party and Gono Odhikar Parishad in front of their party office on Friday night.
As tensions escalated, police and army personnel charged batons to bring the situation under control, leaving Nurul Haque injured.
Rashed Khan said, “Even during the Awami League's rule, we were not attacked like this. The government must answer why Nurul Haque is now at the ICU.”
“We are giving the government a 24-hour ultimatum. If there is no response within the time and any untoward incident occurs later the government will be held responsible,” he said.