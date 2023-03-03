Awami League can't come down hard on Chhatra League

A presidium member of Awami League, on condition of anonymity, has told Prothom Alo that when they get into the race for positions in Chhatra League, these student leaders begin dreaming of becoming billionaires. A general student cannot become a billionaire by legitimate means and so once they get a post in the organisation, they become reckless.

On condition of remaining unnamed, a former leader of Chhatra League told Prothom Alo, those in the lower ranks of Chhatra League, start flexing their muscles to get to higher positions in the organisation. They feel that if they behave recklessly, others will respect them more and it will be easier to get higher posts. And once they get the positions, they behave even more arrogantly in order to establish their control further.

Bangladesh Chhatra League was established in 1948, a year before Awami League. Ever since its inception, Chhatra League has taken a leading role in various movements for the self-determination of Bengalis right up till the liberation war of 1971. It has produced innumerable leaders. But the image of that organisation now is tarnished.

As an affiliated organisation, Chhatra League has its own constitution, but the control lies with the main party Awami League. The leaders of the ruling party feel that student politics began to sour from the 80's. But the organisation's reckless attitude increased after Awami League came to power in 2009.

There are certain reasons behind this which cannot be changed. There is no political opposition in the educational institutions that can challenge Chhatra League. Instead, they are getting embroiled in infighting and also are assaulting the general students.

The killing of Abrar Fahad, a student of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET), on 7 October 2019, created a stir around the country. In 2012, Zubair Ahmed, a student of English department at Jahangirnagar University, was killed by opponents in an internal feud. The same year, during a blockade by the BNP-led 18 Party, tailor Biswajit Das was hacked to death by activists from a procession of Jagannath University Chhatra League near Bahadur Shah Park.