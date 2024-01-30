BNP programme foiled at Uttara, Moyeen Khan released after detention
The police foiled a black-flag procession of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) in the capital’s Uttara area on Tuesday. They also picked up the party’s standing committee member, Abdul Moyeen Khan, from the spot but released him later in a different area.
The BNP brought out the procession at sector 12 around 2:15pm, demanding cancellation of the current ‘dummy parliament'.
While being picked up by the police, Moyeen Khan was seen asking the them about the reasons behind their action – ‘What is my offence?’ Witnesses said Moyeen Khan was pushed from the back and made to embark a police vehicle.
The BNP leader, who was the chief guest of the programme, reached the spot a few minutes before the detention. He started a speech after some leaders and activists gathered there. Later, around 10 policemen rushed to the spot, which prompted some of the BNP men to flee the scene.
In his speech, Moyeen Khan said, “We fought the Liberation War. Hundreds of thousands of people sacrificed their lives for a particular reason – we want a country with democracy, human rights, and good governance. But none of these exist now. We took to the streets to establish democracy.”
He also vowed to continue their peaceful and systematic movement and remain in the streets until success.
The BNP programme concluded following the detention of Moyeen Khan. In this regard, the additional deputy commissioner (ADC) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (Uttara West), Salah Uddin, said the BNP attempted to hold a programme, but with no permission.
“They applied (for permission), but it was not granted considering the law and order situation. Hence, we dispersed them,” he said, adding some 8 to 10 people were detained from the spot for interrogation.
About the detention of Moyeen Khan, the police officer said they took him away from the spot as they have intelligence information regarding his security risk. Asked about the type of security risk, he said it was individual and physical risk.
Regarding the allegation of harassment during his detention, ADC Salah Uddin declined it outright and claimed that the police personnel performed their duties professionally without resorting to any misbehaves.
Abul Hasan, officer-in-charge of Uttara Pashchim police station, said Moyeen Khan was not detained, rather he was dropped at his residence.