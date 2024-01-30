This is not the people’s parliament: Rizvi

BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi has said the parliament which started its journey today and came to power through a ‘dummy’ election is not a people’s parliament.

He made these remarks at a press briefing at the BNP central office in the capital’s Naya Paltan on Tuesday. The first session of the 12th national parliament started at 3:00 pm today, Tuesday.

Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said, “A shameful journey of the national parliament starts today for the second time in the history of Bangladesh. This is a strange parliament with all the members coming from one party. It’s like a puppet show where one person will pull the strings in all the issues like the role of the independent MPs or who will be the opposition in the parliament.”