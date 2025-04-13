Investment Summit 2025 amidst LDC Graduation trap, AB Party concerned

The Amar Bangladesh Party (AB Party) has expressed concerns over the expected success of the Investment Summit 2025 amidst LDC graduation trap undertaken by the deposed regime, reported a press release.

Without rethinking the ground reality and aftermath of transitioning to a middle-income country due in November 2026, the elaborately planned investment summit may not deliver significant benefits for Bangladesh. These apprehensions were shared by AB Party chairman, Mojibur Rahman Monju, during a press conference held Sunday noon at the party’s central office in Bijoy Nagar area of Dhaka.