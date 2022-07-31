Awami League worried over economic crisis

Another central leader said the credibility of Awami League lawmakers and the ruling party is very low and now economic pressure added to this. That makes it difficult for the party policymakers to formulate any strategy.

Six lawmakers on condition of anonymity talked to this correspondent. They said they had to face questions over price hike for long and now load shedding has been added to this and there is no clear idea on how long this situation will last, so it becomes a big challenge to reassure the people.

A lawmaker said Awami League leaders and public representatives are somewhat in the dark over various issues such as how long this global economic crisis will last and what the party’s strategy should be over it. They are trying to understand the problems themselves from various level of the government, but what explanation they should give the people over the current situations is not clear yet.