Administration favours BNP, election under them not possible: Nahid

The administration has been working in favour of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) in many places. Election under such an administration is not possible, National Citizen Party (NCP) thinks.

NCP Convener Nahid Islam also said elections will not be acceptable without basic reforms to the state.

He told newspersons after a meeting with the visiting US Deputy Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs (SCA) Nicole Ann Chulick held at the residence of the US Deputy Head of Mission of the US to Dhaka on Wednesday.