Awami League delegation off to New Delhi

A five-member delegation of Bangladesh Awami League (AL) left Dhaka for New Delhi on Sunday on a three-day visit at the invitation of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), reports BSS.
The delegation left Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) here at 5:00pm, agriculture ministry's information officer confirmed BSS.
AL presidium member and agriculture minister Abdur Razzaque and joint general secretary and information and broadcasting minister Hasan Mahmud are leading the delegation.
Other members of the delegation are AL organizing secretary Sujit Roy Nandi, central working committee member Merina Jahan, MP, and Aroma Dutta, MP.