If AL doesn’t stay in field, BNP will carry out terrorist activities, claims Quader

Quader was addressing a joint meeting of the AL at the party’s Bangabandhu Avenue central office in the capital.

AL leaders held the joint meeting with presidents and general secretaries of Dhaka city north and south units, Dhaka district unit and all associate bodies.

The AL general secretary said AL doesn’t give any counter programmes, rather the party leaders and workers have to stay in the field for the people’s safety.

He said if BNP gets any chance, it will damage the state and people’s lives and prosperities.

Quader said BNP fears voters and so, it is not taking part in elections. There is no logical ground of their demands over the polls, he said.

After failing to wage movement and thwarting the polls, BNP is making evil attempts to create disorder and carry out terrorist activities in the country, he added.

“Everyone will have to remain alert about it,” he said.

Those who do politics over the party chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia’s treatment can do anything against the state, he said.