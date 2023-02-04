Ganatantra Mancha announces new programme

Top leader of the Mancha and general secretary of Biplobi Workers Party, Saiful Huq, said, "We hope that all opposition parties declare a similar programme nationwide." He said that the people will not rest until the government bows out and resigns.

Ganatantra Mancha is holding its fifth programme on Saturday afternoon in front of the National Press Club as part of the simultaneous movement. BNP and like-minded political parties are observing programmes on the same day.

Addressing the Ganatantra Mancha programme were Gono Sanghati's chief coordinator Junaid Saki, Nagorik Oikya advisor SM Akram, Gono Odhikar Parishad member secretary Nurul Huq, Bhasani Onushari Parishad convener Rafiqul Islam and others.