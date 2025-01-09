Mirza Fakhrul slams 'unhealthy competition' to cling to power
The secretary general of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, has criticised what he described as an unhealthy competition among political forces to cling to power.
“Since the flight of Hasina, we are struggling to restore our confidence fully as well as maintain unity, for some uncertain reasons. It is unfortunate; what has begun nowadays, I believe, is not healthy. An unhealthy competition began to cling to power,” he said.
The BNP leader also called for unity among the political actors and highlighted the need for an elected government to carry out reforms.
He was speaking at the unveiling of the book ‘Rajbandir Jabanbandi’ (Testimony of a Political Prisoner) at the BNP chairperson’s office in Gulshan on Thursday.
The book, edited by late professor Emajuddin Ahamed, featured dispositions made by BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia under section-342 in the Zia orphanage trust corruption case. Mirza Fakhrul described the book as a guide to understanding the country’s political history and dynamics.
He pointed out efforts to create division in the political landscape over reforms and laid emphasis on having an elected government in this respect.
"Reforms are a must, but what is crucial is the backing of an elected parliament as well as government. Otherwise, we will not be able to legalise any reforms. We do not want to engage in a debate in this regard. We would only urge the pro-democracy people to stand united and not to get divided,” he said.
Referring to efforts to create division, he said, “Some people are too desperate to split the nation again. They are making divisive rhetorics and instigating the people. Please, do not take the way. I would request all political leaders and activists not to create division. Now, unity is crucial to save the nation and restore democracy."
Mirza Fakhrul described the London trip of BNP chief Khaleda Zia with state protocol as continuation of historic truth.
"What an inescapable provision of history! Deshnetri Begum Khaleda Zia has now traveled to London with state protocol. Hundreds of thousands of people poured love and respect while seeing her off along the way (to the airport). We did not face any complications due to the honour she received on the global stage. We were served whatever we sought, including the visa," he detailed.
The BNP leader particularly extended gratitude to the Emir of Qatar as they facilitated an air-ambulance free of cost within a short span of time. He also thanked the British government as they confirmed her trip.