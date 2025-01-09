Mirza Fakhrul slams 'unhealthy competition' to cling to power

He pointed out efforts to create division in the political landscape over reforms and laid emphasis on having an elected government in this respect.

"Reforms are a must, but what is crucial is the backing of an elected parliament as well as government. Otherwise, we will not be able to legalise any reforms. We do not want to engage in a debate in this regard. We would only urge the pro-democracy people to stand united and not to get divided,” he said.

Referring to efforts to create division, he said, “Some people are too desperate to split the nation again. They are making divisive rhetorics and instigating the people. Please, do not take the way. I would request all political leaders and activists not to create division. Now, unity is crucial to save the nation and restore democracy."