Sheikh Hasina hasn’t issued any statement: Joy

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Sajeeb Wazed Joy
Awami League president Sheikh Hasina has not yet issued any statement before or after leaving Dhaka, her son Sajeeb Wazed Joy said in a statement on X on Sunday night.

‘The recent resignation statement attributed to my mother published in a newspaper is completely false and fabricated. I have just confirmed with her that she did not make any statement either before or since leaving Dhaka,’ Sajeeb Wazed Joy posted on his verified ‘X’ handle at 11:55pm on Sunday.

Sheikh Hasina’s government was toppled in a student-mass upsurge on 5 August. She left the country and took shelter in India.

