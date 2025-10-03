‘Distorted photos’ shared on Facebook, BNP-Jamaat clash in Chandpur leaves at least 10 injured
A violent clash broke out between the activists of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami in Hajiganj, Chandpur, on Friday morning after “distorted photographs” of two central BNP leaders were shared on Facebook.
At least 10 people from both sides were injured in the incident.
The clash broke out in the Palishara village at Gandharbapur Uttar Union of the upazila. Several of the injured were admitted to Hajiganj Upazila Health Complex and Chandpur General Hospital.
Former member-secretary of Hajiganj Upazila unit Jubo Dal, Kazi Jasim, alleged that on Thursday night, Ilias Hossain, the union Jamaat ameer, shared the distorted photos on his personal Facebook account.
When BNP activists confronted him over the issue this morning, Jamaat activists launched a sudden attack, he added.
Union Jubo Dal leader Nesar Ahmed, who was among the injured, said, “At least five of our men were hurt in the attack. They are currently receiving treatment at the hospital.”
Jamaat leaders, however, denied the allegations and issued counterclaims.
Hajiganj Upazila unit Jamaat ameer, Mawlana Mozammel Hossain, said the controversial post was deleted on Thursday night. Ilias Hossain apologised publicly on Facebook too. Despite this, local mosque committee members were preparing a meeting over the matter when BNP activists attacked Ilias. “In defending him, 10–12 of our activists were injured,” he said.
Echoing this account, Ilias Hossain said, “The photo was shared unintentionally from my personal Facebook account. As soon as several people made me aware of the post, I deleted it and later issued an apology post.”
Confirming the incident, Hajiganj police station officer-in-charge (OC) Mohammad Mohiuddin Faruq said, “We have reports of eight–nine injuries from a clash between Jamaat and BNP. No formal complaint has yet been filed. If one is lodged, necessary measures will be taken.”