‘Distorted photos’ shared on Facebook, BNP-Jamaat clash in Chandpur leaves at least 10 injured

A violent clash broke out between the activists of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami in Hajiganj, Chandpur, on Friday morning after “distorted photographs” of two central BNP leaders were shared on Facebook.

At least 10 people from both sides were injured in the incident.

The clash broke out in the Palishara village at Gandharbapur Uttar Union of the upazila. Several of the injured were admitted to Hajiganj Upazila Health Complex and Chandpur General Hospital.