BNP goes into hibernation during disasters: Information minister

Hasan said, “We came here under the leadership of the party general secretary, skipping other works at the directives of our leader (Sheikh Hasina) as North Bengal is facing severe cold. BNP is not found here”.

Noting that Mirza Fakhrul and other BNP leaders didn’t distribute even a single blanket in North Bengal and Thakurgaon, he said BNP was also not found during coronavirus pandemic, boat sinking incident in Panchagarh while AL leaders went and provided necessary assistances.

Dubbing BNP as migratory birds, which come from Siberia and the Himalayas in winter and eat paddy and fish in the haors, and go away again after getting fat, the broadcasting minister said, BNP is also not seen throughout the year.

“BNP appears only during elections. Its leaders do extortion and nomination trade and get fattened as well as send some amount over the ocean, and he (Tarique Rahman) gets fattened too. This is the BNP,” he added.

The government has already distributed 3 million blankets across the country as AL president and prime minister Sheikh Hasina doesn’t want to let the people suffer from cold, said Hasan, responsible for Rangpur and Rajshahi divisions as AL joint general secretary.