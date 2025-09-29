Will blocking Telegram, Botim apps prevent communication with Sheikh Hasina?

The issue of blocking two apps—Telegram and Botim—was discussed at a meeting of the core committee on law and order held at the Ministry of Home Affairs on Sunday.

According to meeting sources, it was alleged that Awami League (currently its activities are banned) leaders and activists are using the two apps to communicate with their party president, Sheikh Hasina, who is presently in India.

The claim, raised at the meeting, was based on information obtained by checking the mobile phones of activists arrested during flash processions.

For this reason, the meeting discussed slowing down the speed of those apps at night and shutting them down altogether following the announcement of the national election schedule.

The key question is: can internet-based communication apps be blocked? And even if possible, would it be an effective measure?

Prothom Alo spoke to three experts on the matter. Their verdict: it is a laughable idea.