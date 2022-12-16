DUTA slams US Ambassador for ‘contradictory’ behaviour

Dhaka University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) has criticised US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas’ acceptance of a request from ‘Mayer Daak’ and his visit to the house of a person, who had disappeared in 2013, terming the incident as biased and politically motivated.

In a statement on Thursday, DUTA said that the way the US envoy is trying to fulfill the interests of a vested quarter is worrisome.