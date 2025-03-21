Protest demands ban on Awami League, new platform announced

Separate protests processions were brought out Friday on the Dhaka University demanding a ban on the Bangladesh Awami League (AL)

A protest rally was also organised in front of the Raju Memorial Sculpture on the campus under the banner of “General students of Dhaka University” in the afternoon.

The protesters announced forming the “Platform for the Banning of genocidal Awami League”, which will continue organising various programmes until Awami League is banned.