Protest demands ban on Awami League, new platform announced
Separate protests processions were brought out Friday on the Dhaka University demanding a ban on the Bangladesh Awami League (AL)
A protest rally was also organised in front of the Raju Memorial Sculpture on the campus under the banner of “General students of Dhaka University” in the afternoon.
The protesters announced forming the “Platform for the Banning of genocidal Awami League”, which will continue organising various programmes until Awami League is banned.
Earlier in the afternoon, the ‘Inquilab Mancha’ demonstrated in front of the Raju Sculpture demanding the same.
They announced from their procession that they would remain on the streets until the Awami League was banned.
Bangladesh Ganatantrik Chhatra Sangsad also brought out a protest procession with the same demand. The procession started in front of the central mosque of Dhaka University, paraded through the Raju Sculpture, Shahbagh and ended in front of the central library.
In the afternoon, the procession under the banner of the general students of Dhaka University started from the university’s dormitory area and gathered in front of the Raju Sculpture.
The protesters chanted various slogans, “Stop dilly-dallying, ban the Awami League”, “Fight to live” and so on.
Addressing the rally, AB Jubayer, a student of Islamic Studies Department at Dhaka University said, “After taking power, the interim government’s responsibility was to ban the Awami League. But we are seeing that many are trying to talk about a good Awami League, bad Awami League. But what is a good Awami League, especially when they haven’t sought apology after such a mass killing?”
The Islamic Studies student further said, “Mr chief adviser, we have been assuring you that we are by your side. Organise a referendum, if necessary; the people are with you.”
On behalf of the platform, AB Jubayer read out the declaration. He said, “The student-people are once again ready to foil the ill motive of rehabilitating the Awami League. The blood stains have not dried. We will not allow any attempt to bring back the killer Awami League standing on the blood of our brothers.”
AB Jubayer also said, “We shall unite once again on demand of the ban on Awami League. We have gathered at the Raju Sculpture of Dhaka University; formed the ‘Genocidal Awami League Banning Platform’; whoever you are, whatever is your party, and belief, if you have the same opinion as us of banning Awami League, you are welcome here.”
“Come and be united as we did in July. This Bengal will not be the home of the mass killers,” he stressed.
Speaking at the rally, Musaddek Ali Ibne Muhammad, student of Bangla Department at Dhaka University, said already many political parties have rotted, they have been sold to the powers. They don’t want to ban Awami League.
“This new platform will be close down immediately after the ban on Awami League,” he added.
The platform will organise sit-ins and a mass iftar programme to press home their demand of banning the Awami League at 5:00 pm Saturday.